On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .245.

In 20 of 32 games this year (62.5%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 11 .239 AVG .257 .299 OBP .381 .423 SLG .457 7 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 7/7 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings