Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .245.
- In 20 of 32 games this year (62.5%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|11
|.239
|AVG
|.257
|.299
|OBP
|.381
|.423
|SLG
|.457
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|7/7
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (8-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.94), 15th in WHIP (1.095), and 17th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
