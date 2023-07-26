Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Duran (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (50 of 79), with more than one hit 25 times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (24 of 79), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this season (33 of 79), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|34
|.326
|AVG
|.256
|.378
|OBP
|.286
|.590
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/2
|1
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
