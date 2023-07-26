On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.825 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 68.7% of his games this year (68 of 99), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (32.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 20.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven home a run in 38 games this year (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 51.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .302 AVG .242 .360 OBP .302 .543 SLG .438 25 XBH 16 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 51/18 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings