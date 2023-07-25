The Houston Astros (57-44) will look to Kyle Tucker when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (59-42) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, July 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to upset. A 9-run total is set in the game.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (5-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Yerry Rodriguez - TEX (0-0, 5.06 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 38 out of the 65 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Astros have a 28-17 record (winning 62.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+250) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.