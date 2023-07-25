On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Arcia has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 24 games this season (31.2%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (29 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .303 AVG .269 .361 OBP .317 .476 SLG .400 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 21 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 26/9 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings