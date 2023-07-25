The New York Mets and New York Yankees will play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 123 total home runs.

The Mets are 20th in MLB, slugging .398.

The Mets have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Mets rank 20th in runs scored with 438, 4.4 per game.

The Mets are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

Mets hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

The Mets average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.354).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.

The Yankees rank 16th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored 440 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went eight innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Verlander enters this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Verlander is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Domingo German (5-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Justin Verlander Touki Toussaint 7/20/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Home José Quintana Michael Kopech 7/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Kodai Senga Kutter Crawford 7/22/2023 Red Sox L 8-6 Away Max Scherzer James Paxton 7/23/2023 Red Sox L 6-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Brennan Bernardino 7/25/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Domingo Germán 7/26/2023 Yankees - Away José Quintana Carlos Rodón 7/27/2023 Nationals - Home Kodai Senga Josiah Gray 7/28/2023 Nationals - Home Max Scherzer MacKenzie Gore 7/29/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Carrasco Patrick Corbin 7/30/2023 Nationals - Home Justin Verlander Trevor Williams

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.