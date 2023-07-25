On Tuesday, Matt Olson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 63 of 98 games this year (64.3%) Olson has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 27 games this season (27.6%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Olson has driven in a run in 43 games this year (43.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 54 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .273 AVG .232 .372 OBP .347 .624 SLG .514 31 XBH 22 18 HR 14 45 RBI 35 55/29 K/BB 62/31 1 SB 0

