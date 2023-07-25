Brad Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brad Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brad Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .226 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .286 AVG .160 .429 OBP .241 .464 SLG .240 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/7 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings