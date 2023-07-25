Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 97 hits, batting .260 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 61 of 98 games this year (62.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has driven home a run in 44 games this year (44.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this season (51.0%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.287
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.303
|.590
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|50/20
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.73 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
