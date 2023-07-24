The Houston Astros (56-44) will lean on Kyle Tucker when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (59-41) at Minute Maid Park on Monday, July 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 38 out of the 65 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Astros have a 41-31 record (winning 56.9% of their games).

Houston has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 16-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

