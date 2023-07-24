The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Astros have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. For three straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 9.7 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 16-14 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 99 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 25-21 27-15 32-25 42-30 17-10

