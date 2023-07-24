Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's contest features the Houston Astros (56-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-41) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-5) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (5-5).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 39, or 60%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has entered 65 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 39-26 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 580 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Joe Musgrove
|July 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Jon Gray vs Yu Darvish
