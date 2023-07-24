Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Leody Taveras (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .283.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 85), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (34 of 85), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.279
|AVG
|.288
|.319
|OBP
|.337
|.481
|SLG
|.438
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|37/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|6
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.