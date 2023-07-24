On Monday, Leody Taveras (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .283.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 85), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season (34 of 85), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .279 AVG .288 .319 OBP .337 .481 SLG .438 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 19 37/8 K/BB 30/12 6 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings