Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .284 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Heim has had a hit in 62 of 86 games this season (72.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (29.1%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has driven home a run in 38 games this season (44.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this season (41.9%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.275
|AVG
|.295
|.332
|OBP
|.348
|.550
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|29
|35/14
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.