Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 97 hits, batting .260 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his games this season (61 of 98), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (50 of 98), with two or more runs 18 times (18.4%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.287
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.303
|.590
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|50/20
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
