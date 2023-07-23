On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .223 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 70 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .233 AVG .213 .306 OBP .290 .362 SLG .361 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings