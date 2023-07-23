Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (58-41) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on July 23.

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (3-0) for the Dodgers and Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.

Texas has a win-loss record of 10-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (572 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule