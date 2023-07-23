Rangers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (58-41) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on July 23.
The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (3-0) for the Dodgers and Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rangers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 10-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (572 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rangers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Joe Musgrove
