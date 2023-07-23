Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung -- batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Jung has driven in a run in 33 games this season (34.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.267
|AVG
|.279
|.341
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.511
|18
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|28
|64/19
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Sheehan (3-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
