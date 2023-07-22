After securing a win in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent outing, Rory McIlroy is set to play in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom from July 20-23.

Looking to wager on McIlroy at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rory McIlroy Insights

McIlroy has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 18 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score seven times and a top-10 score nine times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 15 occasions.

McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once, with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes, in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, McIlroy finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average five times.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in each of his past six tournaments.

McIlroy will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 12 -9 274 3 13 5 10 $28.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

The past nine times McIlroy has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also been among the top five five times and his average finish has been 17th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

At 7,383 yards, Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at -3 per tournament.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club checks in at 7,383 yards, 19 yards longer than the average course McIlroy has played in the past year (7,364 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

McIlroy shot better than 90% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.64.

McIlroy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.4).

McIlroy's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

At that most recent outing, McIlroy's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

McIlroy ended the Genesis Scottish Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but McIlroy finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.