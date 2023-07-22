The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .237.

In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 9 .239 AVG .233 .301 OBP .343 .433 SLG .367 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 24/6 K/BB 7/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings