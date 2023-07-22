Josh Jung -- hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jung has picked up a hit in 72.6% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.

He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Jung has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (43.2%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .262 AVG .279 .338 OBP .310 .454 SLG .511 17 XBH 23 9 HR 10 30 RBI 28 64/19 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings