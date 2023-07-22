On Saturday, Austin Riley (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with five homers over the course of his last outings.

In 66 of 96 games this year (68.8%) Riley has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 37 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 50 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .302 AVG .242 .360 OBP .305 .543 SLG .434 25 XBH 15 11 HR 10 33 RBI 27 51/18 K/BB 49/16 1 SB 1

