Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Tony Gonsolin when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -110. The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 9.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 39-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.9% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Texas has a 42-26 record (winning 61.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Texas has played in 96 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-42-6).

The Rangers have gone 8-2-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-18 25-21 26-14 32-24 41-28 17-10

