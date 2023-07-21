Daniel Altmaier's run in the Hamburg European Open in Hamburg, Germany has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Zhizhen Zhang. Altmaier is +1000 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Altmaier at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Altmaier's Next Match

After defeating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2, Altmaier will play Zhang in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 8:30 AM ET.

Altmaier Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Altmaier beat No. 7-ranked Rublev, 6-2, 6-2.

Altmaier has not won any of his 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 16-19.

Altmaier is 12-7 on clay over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Altmaier has played 35 matches and 25.4 games per match.

On clay, Altmaier has played 19 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.5 games per match while winning 53.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Altmaier has been victorious in 18.6% of his return games and 76.6% of his service games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Altmaier has been victorious in 80.2% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

