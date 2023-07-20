The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .290 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games.

In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .303 AVG .275 .361 OBP .320 .458 SLG .392 12 XBH 8 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings