The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .326 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Jankowski will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last games.

Jankowski has had a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Jankowski has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .351 AVG .299 .451 OBP .382 .455 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 1 HR 0 14 RBI 6 6/12 K/BB 17/9 9 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings