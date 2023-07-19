Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .285 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven in a run in 24 games this year (29.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .283 AVG .288 .327 OBP .337 .478 SLG .438 13 XBH 15 7 HR 3 22 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 30/12 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings