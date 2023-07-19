Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Jung has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 41 of 93 games this season, and more than once 18 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.337
|OBP
|.310
|.463
|SLG
|.511
|17
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|28
|63/17
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will look to Littell (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
