Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 124 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .297 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.4% of those games.

He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 23 games this year (31.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (41.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 32 .328 AVG .264 .375 OBP .290 .604 SLG .424 17 XBH 13 10 HR 3 24 RBI 13 40/10 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

