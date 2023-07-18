Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Wander Franco and others when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Eovaldi Stats

Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.

Eovaldi has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 6 5.1 5 4 4 3 4 vs. Astros Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 5 4 at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 108 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.343/.442 on the season.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .264/.332/.519 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has recorded 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.340/.452 on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI (97 total hits).

He's slashing .322/.406/.512 on the season.

Diaz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Jul. 9 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 vs. Braves Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

