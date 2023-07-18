On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Taj Bradley

BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .288 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Taveras has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .289 AVG .288 .329 OBP .337 .489 SLG .438 13 XBH 15 7 HR 3 22 RBI 19 31/7 K/BB 30/12 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings