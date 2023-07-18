On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (96) this season while batting .264 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 63.8% of his 94 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.3%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 of 94 games this year, and more than once 18 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .296 AVG .230 .359 OBP .303 .608 SLG .427 26 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 49/17 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings