Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Shane McClanahan, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 551 runs Texas has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Texas has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.213 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (8-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.