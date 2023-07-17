Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.
- In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|.254
|AVG
|.233
|.319
|OBP
|.343
|.460
|SLG
|.367
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|23/6
|K/BB
|7/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 1, the left-hander threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
