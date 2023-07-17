The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.

In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 9 .254 AVG .233 .319 OBP .343 .460 SLG .367 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 23/6 K/BB 7/5 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings