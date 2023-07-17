Josh Jung -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 73.6% of his games this season (67 of 91), with at least two hits 27 times (29.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 33 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (19.8%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .271 AVG .279 .340 OBP .310 .471 SLG .511 16 XBH 23 9 HR 10 30 RBI 28 59/16 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

