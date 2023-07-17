On Monday, Corey Seager (.725 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .355 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Seager is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Seager has gotten at least one hit in 82.3% of his games this year (51 of 62), with more than one hit 24 times (38.7%).

He has homered in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 62), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven home a run in 30 games this year (48.4%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .388 AVG .316 .459 OBP .368 .701 SLG .535 26 XBH 15 8 HR 5 29 RBI 25 22/19 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

