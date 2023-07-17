The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 96 hits, batting .267 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 64.5% of his 93 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (52.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .302 AVG .230 .366 OBP .303 .621 SLG .427 26 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 46/17 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings