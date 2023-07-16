Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .295 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4%.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (26 of 70), with two or more runs nine times (12.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.313
|AVG
|.275
|.375
|OBP
|.320
|.458
|SLG
|.392
|11
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|11
|29/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.