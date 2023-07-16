Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (17 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (33.3%), Garver has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 9 .254 AVG .233 .319 OBP .343 .460 SLG .367 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 23/6 K/BB 7/5 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings