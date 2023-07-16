On Sunday, Leody Taveras (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .294 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

In 64.1% of his 78 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has driven home a run in 24 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .302 AVG .288 .343 OBP .337 .512 SLG .438 13 XBH 15 7 HR 3 22 RBI 19 28/7 K/BB 30/12 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings