Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .291.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Heim enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .471 with one homer.
- In 59 of 80 games this season (73.8%) Heim has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (43.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (18.8%).
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), with two or more runs 11 times (13.8%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.287
|AVG
|.295
|.348
|OBP
|.348
|.567
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|34
|RBI
|29
|32/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (5-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
