On Sunday, Corey Seager (.756 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)



Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .355 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 50 of 61 games this season (82%), including 24 multi-hit games (39.3%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (21.3%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 30 games this year (49.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.



Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .389 AVG .316 .458 OBP .368 .710 SLG .535 26 XBH 15 8 HR 5 29 RBI 25 22/18 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings