The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Josh Naylor among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 128 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (543 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers have a league-best .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Texas has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Heaney enters the outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season entering this outing.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.