Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Dodgers on July 15, 2023
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Citi Field on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Mets vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .236/.317/.472 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 6
|5-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .208/.310/.492 slash line on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 94 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .278/.379/.583 on the season.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has collected 116 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .323/.400/.560 so far this season.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
