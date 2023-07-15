Lucas Glover is in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Glover at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Glover has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Glover has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Glover has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 42 -5 280 0 15 2 3 $1.9M

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 47 yards longer than the average course Glover has played in the past year (7,281 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

His 3.82-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 89th percentile of the field.

Glover was better than 54% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Glover recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Glover recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Glover had more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last tournament, Glover's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Glover ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

