Saturday, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .290 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 73.4% of his games this season (58 of 79), with multiple hits 24 times (30.4%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this year (44.3%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .284 AVG .295 .342 OBP .348 .568 SLG .423 22 XBH 13 10 HR 3 34 RBI 29 32/12 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

