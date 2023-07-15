Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .290 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 73.4% of his games this season (58 of 79), with multiple hits 24 times (30.4%).
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this year (44.3%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.295
|.342
|OBP
|.348
|.568
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|34
|RBI
|29
|32/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
