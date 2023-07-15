Ezequiel Duran is available when the Texas Rangers take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .303.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), with at least two hits 24 times (33.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has an RBI in 22 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .341 AVG .264 .385 OBP .290 .611 SLG .424 16 XBH 13 9 HR 3 22 RBI 13 35/9 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

