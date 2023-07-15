Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 49 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (15.0%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), with two or more RBI 11 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 80 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.255
|AVG
|.252
|.290
|OBP
|.324
|.484
|SLG
|.472
|16
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|40/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lynn (5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (6.03), 53rd in WHIP (1.417), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.