Luis Robert and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (11-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.53), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 42 stolen bases.

He's slashed .329/.408/.577 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 88 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .254/.358/.573 slash line so far this season.

Olson takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Robert Stats

Robert has 23 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .269/.327/.564 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI (84 total hits).

He has a slash line of .248/.322/.434 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

