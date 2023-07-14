Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .315 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Jankowski is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Jankowski has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.333
|AVG
|.299
|.440
|OBP
|.382
|.444
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|17/9
|7
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.56 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
